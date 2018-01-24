Newspapers, including the Telegraph and the Scottish Daily Mail , ran front-page stories on Wednesday claiming the SNP leader had ordered the move in time for the Queen ’s birthday.

Nicola Sturgeon has told Tory MPs to “stop peddling fake news” after a number expressed outrage over reports she had “eradicated” the Union Jack from Scottish Government buildings.

Nicola Sturgeon bans the Union flag on Queen’s birthday and 14 other Royal occasions. pic.twitter.com/961H6PmhYN

The Telegraph claimed the SNP had demanded the Union Jack should only be displayed on Remembrance Sunday meaning “the flag will fly on just one day a year rather than the 15 times it was hoisted last year”.

It also made a point of comparing this to the “rainbow gay pride flag, which is scheduled to be flown four times to commemorate a range of LGBT events”.

Several Tory MPs were quoted expressing outrage at the reports.