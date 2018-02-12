“The real crunch point is ultimately going to be the meaningful vote in the House of Commons on whatever deal we get and that is the point at which it is not impossible to see this country plunged into a constitutional crisis,” Farage said.

Nigel Farage has warned leaving the EU was now in danger of being stopped by the Establishment. He said “ Theresa the appeaser ” is giving in to the EU on almost every part of the Brexit negotiation and Britain was being humiliated by the EU.

The man who helped spark one of the most politically chaotic and disruptive periods in modern British history has said a “betrayal” of what he set in motion could “see this country plunged into a constitutional crisis”.

“The chances of this being the case get higher with every week that goes by.

“If the deal is rejected on a confidence motion, then you are looking at general elections or you are looking at another referendum.”

The UK held a snap General Election last year sparked almost entirely by the referendum.

In addition, since June 2016:

Speaking to Reuters in his office near - but not in - Westminster, Farage added: “The best case scenario right now under our current pathetic leadership is Brexit in name only - that is about as good as it gets.

“At worst they are going to make us fight the whole thing again.

“That is a significant betrayal of what many millions voted for.”

In the United Kingdom’s 2016 referendum, 51.9 percent, or 17.4 million people, voted to leave the EU while 48.1 percent, or 16.1 million people, voted to stay.

Farage dismissed worries from major banks such as Goldman Sachs that the City of London could lose business as a result of Brexit and cast the European Union as a doomed German-dominated experiment in European integration.

Opponents of Brexit are trying to garner enough support in the House of Commons to block any possible withdrawal deal that May comes back from Brussels with in October.

Among those who have called for halting or reversing Brexit, are former Prime Minister Tony Blair, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and George Soros, the billionaire who earned fame by betting against the British pound in 1992.