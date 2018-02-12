The man who helped spark one of the most politically chaotic and disruptive periods in modern British history has said a “betrayal” of what he set in motion could “see this country plunged into a constitutional crisis”.
Nigel Farage has warned leaving the EU was now in danger of being stopped by the Establishment. He said “Theresa the appeaser” is giving in to the EU on almost every part of the Brexit negotiation and Britain was being humiliated by the EU.
“The real crunch point is ultimately going to be the meaningful vote in the House of Commons on whatever deal we get and that is the point at which it is not impossible to see this country plunged into a constitutional crisis,” Farage said.
“The chances of this being the case get higher with every week that goes by.
“If the deal is rejected on a confidence motion, then you are looking at general elections or you are looking at another referendum.”
The UK held a snap General Election last year sparked almost entirely by the referendum.
In addition, since June 2016:
- Sterling slumped and has remained weak
- David Cameron was forced to resign
- The Government was forced to endure one of the most insane Cabinet reshuffles in living memory
- Economy growth slowed
- A ‘hard’ Irish border threatens to cause chaos
- Hate crime reports went up by 29%
Speaking to Reuters in his office near - but not in - Westminster, Farage added: “The best case scenario right now under our current pathetic leadership is Brexit in name only - that is about as good as it gets.
“At worst they are going to make us fight the whole thing again.
“That is a significant betrayal of what many millions voted for.”
In the United Kingdom’s 2016 referendum, 51.9 percent, or 17.4 million people, voted to leave the EU while 48.1 percent, or 16.1 million people, voted to stay.
Farage dismissed worries from major banks such as Goldman Sachs that the City of London could lose business as a result of Brexit and cast the European Union as a doomed German-dominated experiment in European integration.
Opponents of Brexit are trying to garner enough support in the House of Commons to block any possible withdrawal deal that May comes back from Brussels with in October.
Among those who have called for halting or reversing Brexit, are former Prime Minister Tony Blair, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and George Soros, the billionaire who earned fame by betting against the British pound in 1992.
When asked about the potential electoral pull of Blair, Goldman Sachs and Soros, Farage laughed: “If I was drafting a horror movie of what Remainers look like, well, here they are.”
Soros, through his foundations, donated around 400,000 pounds ($553,000) to the Best for Britain campaign group and an additional 182,000 pounds to the European Movement and 35,000 to Scientists for EU.
Farage said Soros’s participation in Western politics should be investigated and that the billionaire should come to London to publicly explain which political projects he has been involved in.
“There does need to be an investigation into the extent that George Soros is undermining politics right across the Western world,” Farage said. “This is the biggest political campaigning organization the world has ever seen and most people are in denial about it.”
A spokesman for Soros declined immediate comment.