Nigel Farage's One-Man Show Is Being Outsold By An Elvis Tribute Act In Clacton

It was a great honour to spend time with @realDonaldTrump. He was relaxed and full of good ideas. I'm confident he will be a good President. pic.twitter.com/kx8cGRHYPQ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 12, 2016

And Farage, if you use his regular appearances on Fox News as a benchmark, still seems to resonate on the other side of the Atlantic. On Saturday, he appeared on the Murdoch-owned network in the aftermath of a car striking pedestrians outside the Natural History Museum in London, telling the broadcaster that officers were “clearly” treating it as a terrorist incident. It was not terrorism, and a backlash followed. Beyond jumping to conclusions, however, many were struck by the billing Farage was given in the US.

Nigel Farage has the daunting job of 'Brexit Leader' according to Fox News pic.twitter.com/s5D1R7svwp — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) October 7, 2017

just noticed the "Brexit leader" caption — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) October 7, 2017

“Brexit leader”? He’s got no role. ... And of course he’s doing what he’s doing best: spread hate, lies and general BS. https://t.co/EOw2Oq4FRc — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@cliodiaspora) October 7, 2017

It’s not the first time he’s been given the grandiose title of ‘Brexit leader’. From September:

Nigel captioned "Brexit leader". Should someone tell Fox News there's no such fucking thing, and even if there is it's called Boris? https://t.co/TyyV1xfxfz — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) September 26, 2017

.@Nigel_Farage has sold fewer tickets for his appearance at @PrincesTheatre in #Clacton than an Elvis tribute act pic.twitter.com/p5If9itahk — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) October 6, 2017

The regional broadcaster has suggested the Elvis Presley tribute act, A Vision of Elvis, has sold more tickets than the erstwhile Ukip frontman for their respective shows at the Prince’s Theatre in Clacton, Essex.

As of 5pm last night, @Nigel_Farage had sold 179 tickets. @PrincesTheatre capacity is 820 seats. The Elvis tribute has sold 201 tickets. https://t.co/156QLstPhF — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) October 6, 2017

As the Ukip MEP Godfrey Bloom pointed out, the problem might stem from the Farage show being £25 per head for an ‘An Evening with Nigel Farage’. “I’m surprised anybody at all is prepared to pay £25 to listen to any politician,” Bloom told the broadcaster. “I still do lots of after-dinner speaking and stuff, but if people are going to cough up 25, 30 or 40 quid they expect a three course meal to go with it.”

"£50 for two seats is too expensive to see any politician at a theatre, even @Nigel_Farage," Godfrey Bloom tells BBC Essex #UKIP pic.twitter.com/QK0IsXVvz3 — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) October 6, 2017

Another Ukip-er feared if the price was lower, and the event had been more publicised, there was the risk of “trolls” ambushing the event.

It’s a fair point. In 2013, Farage was barricaded by police in an Edinburgh pub after his visit to Scotland was hijacked by pro-independence supporters. According to BBC Essex, Farage is expecting to sell hundreds more tickets before the show, and the burst of publicity may well tip the balance against ‘A Vision of Elvis’. It does look good, mind.