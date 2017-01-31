Nigel Farage was embroiled in an explosive row on daytime television this lunchtime over President Donald Trump’s Muslim refugee ban.

The former Ukip leader clashed with Loose Women presenter Saira Khan as she passionately explained her frustration at the immediate association of Muslims and terrorists.

Asked how he might feel if someone were to attack a Muslim person as a result of his rhetoric, Farage brushed aside her concerns, saying: “I could throw that back at you.”

