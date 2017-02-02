The MEP who trolled Nigel Farage with a sign saying “HE’S LYING” has defended himself, saying politicians “must be more willing to challenge the nationalists and populists”. Labour’s Seb Dance was condemned by Ukip for his stunt as Farage spoke in the European Parliament on Wednesday about Donald Trump’s Muslim ban. Dance was behind Farage, within the shot on the parliament’s feed, as the ex-Ukip leader attacked the “faux outrage” about Trump’s order to ban people from seven Muslim countries entering the US.

European Parliament Seb Dance holds a sign as Nigel Farage speaks

He was remonstrated by a parliament officials for the stunt but has since defended himself, saying he was protesting “ the only way I knew how”. “Mainstream politicians must be more willing to challenge the nationalists and the populists,” he said, in a statement. “They pretend to stand up for people who are suffering but their diet of hate, division and suspicion create only misery and poverty. It’s time to stop the nuanced language: They’re liars.” Dance hit out at how Farage “is regularly treated to free coverage” because he leads the EFDD, Ukip’s European Parliamentary group, and, as such, is permitted several minutes to speak uninterrupted. “Ukip often use these clips in isolation on social media,” Dance said.

John Stillwell/PA Wire Dance said 'mainstream politicians must be more willing to challenge the nationalists and the populists'