'Face Reality!' Tories Turn On Each Other Over 'No Deal' Brexit Warnings

Tory MPs were urged to face “reality” about the impact of ‘no deal’ on the UK by their own colleagues during a spiky Commons clash.

Anti-Brexit Tory MPs Anna Soubry and Nicky Morgan delivered heckles to Leave campaigners in their own party as MPs debated the progress of the UK’s exit from the EU.

Sitting in the back row of the Government benches, the pair took on former Cabinet minister Owen Paterson and ex-Pensions Minister Shailesh Vara after an update on the negotiations was given.

It wasn’t just Tory on Tory action during the debate, with Brexit Secretary David Davis accusing a Labour MP voicing concerns about ‘no deal’ of “talking down the economy.”

Earlier in the Commons, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson described the opposition as being “supine invertebrate protoplasmic jellies” as he accused them of being willing to pay £100billion to the EU to get the Brexit negotiations moving.

The comments came just hours after the Resolution Foundation published a study claiming three million of the poorest families in the UK would be at least £500 a year worse off if there is no free trade deal with the EU after Brexit – while average households would see their living costs rise by £260.