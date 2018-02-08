One In Five Westminster Staff Experienced Sexual Harassment, Report Reveals

Nearly one in five people working in Westminster have experienced or witnessed sexual harassment, a report has revealed - and politicians found guilty of it could face the sack.

The survey, ordered by Commons leader Andrea Leadsom in the wake of a raft of allegations of inappropriate behaviour and assaults in and around Parliament, also revealed 39% of all MPs, Peers and staff experienced non-sexual harassment or bullying in the last year alone.

Twice and many women experienced incidents as men, and more than half of politicians’ staff said they had experienced, witnessed or heard of bullying and harassment during the course of their employment.

The findings of the cross-party investigation - which drew 1,377 responses - will be discussed in the Commons on Thursday, along with a raft of recommendations to help tackle the problem.

They include enhanced protections and support for victims, an independent, confidential complaints process detached from political parties and tougher sanctions for politicians found to be perpetrators - including proceedings to give constituents the power of recall, triggering a possible by-election.