Voters’ opinions are split on whether Theresa May was right to refuse to take part in TV debates - but most are still planning on backing her in the general election.

Participants in the last HuffPost UK-Edelman focus groups of the campaign were asked whether they thought the Prime Minister had done the right thing in deciding not to participate in a BBC debate between all main parties earlier this week.

Opinion among the ex-UKIP voters from Folkestone, Kent, was divided, with some saying Theresa May’s decision to send Home Secretary Amber Rudd to debate in her place showed she had ‘the backing of a team behind her’, while others insisted she should have defended her record personally.

Single mum and residential home cook Emma said: “All these debates are turning British politics into American politics and I don’t think we need that. She’s the Prime Minister. She shouldn’t have to justify herself.”

Lynne, a retired grandmother, said: “I just think it looks like a kids arguing in a playground. I think she did the right thing not doing it.”

Members of the first group, made up of six women and three men, said they felt Theresa May ‘stuck to her decisions’ and did not consider the Tories’ U-turn on social care a huge problem.

Louise, a supermarket worker, said: “If something is not right with the country then she will go and change it.”

“I think if she makes a decision she sticks to it,” Lynne added. “I think she listens to people then she changes.”

Mum-of-two Linda, who looks after her grandchildren, said she thought the Prime Minister was ‘a breath of fresh air’.

“If I am watching TV and she comes on then I will stop what I’m doing and listen.

“As a woman, it’s nice to hear a woman come out with something rather than a man giving you crap all the time.”

Emma, a single mum, added: “I think seeing a female Prime Minister is empowering. It’s inspiring for young women.”

But participants in the second group, made up of three men and three women, were well aware of May’s U-turn on social care and the so-called dementia tax - with one even mistakenly recalling a reversal of the Conservatives’ plan to replace school lunches with free breakfasts.