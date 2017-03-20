Britain First’s website has an entire page explaining how the far-right group is “patriotic” but definitely not racist.

Britain First Britain's First website has a page dedicated to racism

It emphasises:

'Race' does not feature in our policies or outlook in any way.

Which makes leader Paul Golding’s decision to post a video of himself yelling “fuck off you fucking foreign c*nt’ on Twitter all the more baffling.

I'm in London right now and THIS is what's happening!

Britain First vs Antifa scum! pic.twitter.com/rFzu3EaPeL March 18, 2017

The outburst (about one minute in) came as Golding and a small group of followers were cornered by protestors at Saturday’s March Against Racism in central London after they attempted to rally against the demo’s call for unity.

Golding was among those from the group seen attempting to launch a counter protest, but who later needed to be protected by a line of police officers after chanting: “Donald Trump, we love you.” Footage posted to social media appears to show those attending the anti-racism demo shouting at Golding and others holding flags of St George: “Nazi scum, off our streets”.

@GoldingBF I love that Paul 'not a racist' Golding recorded a video of him saying something racist and then posted on his own Twitter. 😅😂 — McSandwich (@GreatShite) March 18, 2017