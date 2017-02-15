Paul Nuttall is paying the price for backtracking on yet another claim - this time admitting he did not lose “close, personal friends” in the Hillsborough disaster.

The declaration had appeared on his website, but was taken down on Tuesday and attributed to a blunder by a Ukip press officer.

It follows further claims made under his own name, such as that he was once a professional footballer for Tranmere Rovers, or that he holds a PhD, that he has since had to admit were false.

After the latest embarrassment for Nuttall, Twitter users roasted him with the hashtag ‘#AskPaulNuttall’.

Some of the questions ranged from the pointed...