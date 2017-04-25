Peter Mandelson has expressed his delight at being described by the Daily Mail as a Brexit ‘saboteur’ who needed to be ‘crushed’.

The former Labour grandee told BBC Newsnight he “couldn’t be more pleased” with the newspaper’s veiled threat over his efforts to oppose the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the Daily Mail calling me a saboteur and saying I had to be crushed,” Lord Mandelson said.