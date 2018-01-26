Philip Hammond Refuses To Back Down In Face Of Tory Brexiteer Anger

Philip Hammond has refused to back down in his fight with eurosceptic Tory MPs and called for a “middle way” to be found on Brexit.

Downing Street said earlier today Theresa May had “full confidence” in the chancellor amid a brewing civil war within the Conservative Party over the government’s plans for leaving the EU.

Furious Tory backbenchers, Downing Street sources and Cabinet ministers all hit out after Hammond suggested on Thursday that Britain and the EU would move only “very modestly” apart after the UK quits the bloc in March 2019.

Speaking to Sky News today, the chancellor risked adding further fuel to the fire by saying he wanted to see the “minimum” changes to the UK’s economic relationship with the EU.

“There are people that want us to stay in the EU customs union, we reject that argument, there are people that want us to sever our trade links with Europe and give up this market, we reject their arguments to, we’ve got to stick to the middle way,” he said.

“The smaller the changes that happen to our access to markets, the frictions at the borders the better,” Hammond added.

Amid growing speculation of a leadership challenge against May, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt this morning was dispatched to the BBC’s Today programme to deny the prime minister had been “timid”.