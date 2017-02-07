Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has hit out at Jon Snow over his new fake news series, in which the Channel 4 News journalist will explore the social media phenomenon.

He cheekily reminded the C4 man of an incident in 2011 when Snow mistakenly suggested Morgan had been sacked from CNN.

So glad @jonsnowC4 has started a Fake News segment on @Channel4News . He's something of an expert at it. https://t.co/zlmE0FPUFO

At the time, Snow apologised for the error:

@piersmorgan Jon snow suspended from Tweeting Piers Morgan henceforth..dupe was duped alas..apologies old chap..sorry, I mean young man!

But Snow was absolutely having none of it when Morgan criticised him.

And this from a man who got sacked from the Daily Mirror for making up news! https://t.co/yLY9DShIm1

Snow was referencing a scandal in 2004 when the Daily Mirror, of which Morgan was the editor at the time, published images it claimed were of British soldiers abusing Iraqi prisoners.

In a statement at the time, Trinity Mirror said that although the pictures were published in “good faith” and the photographs had been “absolutely believed” to be genuine, it emerged that they were actually part of a “calculated and malicious hoax”.

Morgan was fired over the incident.

Following his dismissal, the Mirror published a front page with the headline “Sorry, we were hoaxed”, explaining: “Iraqi PoW abuse pictures handed to us WERE fake.”