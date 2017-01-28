All Sections
    28/01/2017 17:57 GMT | Updated 28/01/2017 18:26 GMT

    President Trump's Muslim Refugee Ban Is Already Ruining Lives

    And we're only a few hours in.

    Despite only being signed a matter of hours ago, President Trump’s executive order banning US entry for refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries is already having life-changing consequences.

    There are multiple reports of refugees being detained or turned away at American airports.

    Even green-card holders, legal permanent US residents, are being denied entry back into the country.

    Andrew Kelly / Reuters
    A protester walks through Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., January 28.

    The ban on those from Syria is indefinite while that affecting Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen will last 90 days.

    There have been no fatal terror attacks in U.S. by immigrants from these countries.

    Theresa May has refused to condemn the executive order.

    Here are nine people already affected by the measure.

    1) The caregiver

    2) The Oscar nominee

    3) The American children

    4) The translator

    5) The guy miles from his family

    6) The stranded father

    7) The refugee family

    8) The student

    9) The 7-year-old peace preacher

     

