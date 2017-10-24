Angela Rayner Says Brexiteer Government Should 'Keep Its Nose Out' Of Universities

Empics Entertainment

The Government should “keep its nose” out of university business and not attempt the “indoctrination” of students on Brexit, Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner has said. It comes after Tory Government whip Chris Heaton-Harris wrote to all university vice-chancellors demanding the names of academics teaching about Britain’s exit from the bloc. The staunch Brexiteer’s “chilling” letter also asked for a list of courses that taught about European affairs and what online materials were being used and has led to claims of “McCarthyism” and Government interference. Labour MP Rayner said it was “ignorant” and “unacceptable”. She also called on Universities Minister Jo Johnson to provide assurances the Government was not going to boss academics around. Rayner said: “Professors know what they are doing and quite frankly I think it was a very ill-judged remark to make and he should withdraw it.”

Chris Heaton-Harris Tory whip Chris Heaton-Harris

Asked if this was a sign that ministers wanted to tell academics how to interpret Brexit, she said: “I hope that Jo Johnson, as the Minister for Universities, comes right out and clarifies what the Government’s position is on this because I would hope that is not their current position because it is very ignorant to how universities are run. “Quite frankly, the Government should keep its nose out of how universities teach lessons and I’m sure that students know the difference between indoctrination and the ability to study and learn and challenge perceptions and ideas – that’s what universities do.” She added: “I think it was unacceptable for him to make that comment. I think it was actually quite ignorant to students who go to university. There has always been debate. I mean, I never went to university, but I can tell you from what I here it is about different opinions and how we translate that into arguments.” The Green Party, meanwhile, said showed “desperation” from a Government that feared “knowledge out of their control”. Vix Lowthion, the Green Party’s spokesperson on education, added: “Universities should have autonomy on that –surely. I have big concerns about it. Universities are intelligent, professional organisations that need to explore the full range of possibilities and, in fact, at this moment, we need to have as much research and professionalisation as we can possibly get. “I have big concerns about the Government interfering here. I think it shows an increasing desperation from the Government.

Here is the rather strange letter Tory MP Chris Heaton-Harris sent to all universities asking what they’re teaching on Brexit pic.twitter.com/1iuQalmPs3 — Claire Phipps (@Claire_Phipps) October 24, 2017