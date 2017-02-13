All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    13/02/2017 10:29 GMT

    Rescue Dog Was Terrified Of Everything Until A Baby Boy Entered The Family

    'Weezy loves him even more than she loves us I think.'

    A family who adopted a rescue dog found the cure for his timid personality was their newborn baby.

    Sarah Mavro, from the US, adopted Weezy the dog from an animal shelter in Alberta. The greyhound was scared of anything and everything, including noise, people and anything that moved.

    Mavro said it took three years for Weezy to seem comfortable it their home, but when she and her husband had their first child, that “sealed the deal”.

    Weezy and baby Evan became inseparable.

    the very first meeting 💕 👶🏼 🐶

    A video posted by Weezy The IG (@weeztheig) on

    Weasel: watcher of babies

    A photo posted by Weezy The IG (@weeztheig) on

    ”Evan is seven months old now and Weezy loves him even more than she loves us I think,” Mavro told The Dodo.

    “She will climb right up beside him and let him get all over her.” 

    Trying to be helpful #adoptdontshop #italiangreyhound

    A photo posted by Weezy The IG (@weeztheig) on

    Mavro said she thinks Evan is the perfect sibling to “teach Weezy about gentleness”.

    Friends 😊 #adoptdontshop #MiniEHunter

    A video posted by Weezy The IG (@weeztheig) on

    Just look how happy they are.

    unlikely duo 👯‍♂️

    A video posted by Weezy The IG (@weeztheig) on

    Weezy you poor girl. 👶🏼🐶

    A video posted by Weezy The IG (@weeztheig) on

    😑

    A photo posted by Weezy The IG (@weeztheig) on

    😳

    A photo posted by Weezy The IG (@weeztheig) on

    Watching over her pup

    A photo posted by Weezy The IG (@weeztheig) on

    Follow Evan and Weezy’s adventures on Instagram

    Also on HuffPost
    Dog Walker's 'Pack' Gives Us Serious Squad Goals
    MORE:parentsFamilyBabiesfamily timePetsbabies

    Conversations