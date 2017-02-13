A family who adopted a rescue dog found the cure for his timid personality was their newborn baby.

Sarah Mavro, from the US, adopted Weezy the dog from an animal shelter in Alberta. The greyhound was scared of anything and everything, including noise, people and anything that moved.

Mavro said it took three years for Weezy to seem comfortable it their home, but when she and her husband had their first child, that “sealed the deal”.

Weezy and baby Evan became inseparable.