The woman who confronted the leader of the English Defence League (EDL) during a protest on Saturday has been reunited with the Muslim female she stepped in to protect.

The photo of Saffiyah Khan smiling in the face of an angered Ian Crossland became a viral sensation over the weekend and details of the encounter have continued to emerge since.

Saira Zafar, 24, had been part of a counter-demonstration at the event “to show that [the EDL’s message] is not acceptable and that it will be countered” when she was cornered by members of the far-right group.