Seeing Santa in his grotto is one of the most magical moments of Christmas for children (and getting a toy obviously adds to the joy).
If you’re not sure where your kids can see Father Christmas this year, we’ve pulled together places throughout the UK where he will be visiting.
Keep checking back on this article as we’ll be adding new venues, grottos and Christmas events throughout the festive season.
Santa’s Grotto At Wyevale Garden Centres
Where: At all Wyevale Garden Centres across the UK, including Oxford, Huddersfield, Somerset, Wakefield, Devon, Buckinghamshire.
The event gives kids the opportunity to meet Father Christmas and his helpers and receive a special present, as well as the chance to plant and grow their own very mini Christmas tree to decorate and take home.
When: 18 November - 24 December.
Tickets: A child’s ticket costs £10 and adults go free. All kids must be accompanied by an adult.
Christmas At Celtic Manor Resort
Where: Newport, South Wales.
The experience begins with a video message from Santa’s Chief Elf, then activities include gingerbread decoration, Santa letter writing and you will be able to meet real-life reindeer.
When: 23 November - 24 December.
Tickets: From £13 per child, which includes one gift per child.
Santa’s Woodland Workshop At Center Parcs
Where: Center Parcs (Sherwood Forest, Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest, Whinfell Forest and Woburn Forest).
Kids can visit Santa’s Woodland Workshop to meet Nutmeg the reindeer and his family. There are seasonal activities for the family, such as creating your own Christmas decorations in the Pottery Painting Studio. Kids will also receive a special present after visiting Santa.
When: 6 November - 17 December.
Tickets: From £459 for a Winter Wonderland break. Price depends on dates, location and accommodation.
Hyde Park ‘Santa Land’ At Winter Wonderland
Where: Hyde Park, London.
Santa opens his grotto every day from 10am to 6pm and it is run on a first-come, first-served basis (so allow plenty of time to queue at peak times). All kids receive a free gift after their visit with Santa. Kids can also visit Santa’s Toy Factory fun house where Santa and his elves are making gifts.
When: 17 November 2017 - 1 January 2018.
Tickets: Santa Claus is free to visit, but attractions at the Winter Wonderland cost additional money.
Santa’s Sweet Adventure At York’s Chocolate Story
Where: York’s Chocolate Story, King’s Square, York.
Guests will join the elves on Santa’s mission to save Christmas. The themed tour is filled with Christmas games and festive fun - ending with a meeting with Santa. Price includes the activity, meeting with Santa, a photo and a festive chocolate making activity.
When: 2 December - 24 December.
Tickets: £9.95 per child, accompanying siblings an additional £7.95.
Where: Bluewater, Kent.
Children’s festive journey will begin with a welcome from Mr Crumb the Christmas Chef at the entrance of the enchanting log cabin. The children will magically transform into elves and help Mr Crumb make a gingerbread man, then they’ll enjoy creating a tree decoration with Mrs Claus in her craft room, meet Santa and receive a toy to take home.
When: 16 November - 24 December.
Tickets: From £10.
Manchester Arndale Santa’s Grotto
Where: Arndale Centre, Manchester.
Santa will be waiting to greet children in his Arndale Christmas grotto. Booking must be done online prior to visiting Santa. Each child receives a festive teddy bear at the end of the visit.
When: 16 November - 24 December.
Tickets: £5.50 per child - two adults go free during each booking and any additional adults are £1 each.
Where: Millets Farm Centre, Oxfordshire.
The experience lasts around 45 minutes: kids enter the ‘magical wonderland’, sing with the elves and make some reindeer food ready to sprinkle on Christmas eve. They then meet Santa and hear a story told by the big man himself.
When: 11 November - 24 December.
Tickets: £14.99 for children and £4.99 for adults.
Legoland At Christmas
Where: Legoland Windsor Resort, Berkshire.
There are more than 30 rides, a Christmas market and kids can build a festive Lego scene. Children can meet Father Christmas in his magical grotto, where every child will receive a Lego gift.
When: 2-3, 9 & 10, 16 - 24 December.
Tickets: From £35 per person for a day ticket.
We will be updating this piece with more places to visit Santa throughout the festive period. Are there any you think we should add? Email ukparents@huffpost.com.