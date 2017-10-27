Keep checking back on this article as we’ll be adding new venues, grottos and Christmas events throughout the festive season.

If you’re not sure where your kids can see Father Christmas this year, we’ve pulled together places throughout the UK where he will be visiting.

Seeing Santa in his grotto is one of the most magical moments of Christmas for children (and getting a toy obviously adds to the joy).

Where: At all Wyevale Garden Centres across the UK, including Oxford, Huddersfield, Somerset, Wakefield, Devon, Buckinghamshire.

The event gives kids the opportunity to meet Father Christmas and his helpers and receive a special present, as well as the chance to plant and grow their own very mini Christmas tree to decorate and take home.

When: 18 November - 24 December.

Tickets: A child’s ticket costs £10 and adults go free. All kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Where: Newport, South Wales.

The experience begins with a video message from Santa’s Chief Elf, then activities include gingerbread decoration, Santa letter writing and you will be able to meet real-life reindeer.

When: 23 November - 24 December.

Tickets: From £13 per child, which includes one gift per child.

Where: Center Parcs (Sherwood Forest, Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest, Whinfell Forest and Woburn Forest).

Kids can visit Santa’s Woodland Workshop to meet Nutmeg the reindeer and his family. There are seasonal activities for the family, such as creating your own Christmas decorations in the Pottery Painting Studio. Kids will also receive a special present after visiting Santa.

When: 6 November - 17 December.