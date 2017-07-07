Model Scarlett Costello is proving that a unibrow is beautiful.

Just like Mexican painter Frida Kahlo - who has long been associated with the much-maligned eyebrow shape - Costello is championing the unibrow.

From feathered and micro-bladed to wigs, the changing shape of our brows is big business in 2017.

But the 19-year-old, who resides in New York City, is rocking her natural brow with confidence.