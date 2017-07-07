Model Scarlett Costello is proving that a unibrow is beautiful.
Just like Mexican painter Frida Kahlo - who has long been associated with the much-maligned eyebrow shape - Costello is championing the unibrow.
From feathered and micro-bladed to wigs, the changing shape of our brows is big business in 2017.
But the 19-year-old, who resides in New York City, is rocking her natural brow with confidence.
“I’m a big believer in the idea that everyone looks the best the way their genes intended them to,” Costelllotold TeenVogue.
“The confidence of embracing natural beauty is what makes it great.”
From a young age Costello has admired Kahlo - even dressing up as her for Halloween as a child.
And the similarities between the two don’t end at their looks. Costello is studying painting in Brooklyn.
“I’m a painting major,” she told TeenVogue. “I’m really passionate about the art side of fashion and gearing my style towards that.”
It may look effortless, but maintaining Costello’s brow does take work.
“I layer ABH Clear Brow Gel with Nyx Tinted Brow Mascara or Glossier Boy Brow. Sometimes all three,” she told Byrdie.