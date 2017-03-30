Donald Trump’s chief spokesman has insisted that the US President championed women’s rights as a “priority” during his election campaign - and managed to keep a completely straight face while doing it.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer used a briefing on Wednesday to boast of Trump’s record on promoting gender equality.

Despite saying he liked to “grab” women “by the pussy”, and encouraging his millions of Twitter followers to check out a beauty pageant winner’s sex tape, Spicer was defiant: