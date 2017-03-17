Sean Spicer has denied the White House has apologised for repeating a baseless claim that British spies wiretapped Donald Trump on Barack Obama’s behalf.

The UK Government claimed it had received assurances the claim would not be repeated, after the White House press secretary spent his Thursday press briefing repeating a claim, originally made on Fox News, that Obama had used GCHQ to carry out surveillance on Trump Tower before the election.

This followed Trump’s baseless claim that the wiretapping took place, for which he has never offered any evidence.

The secretive GCHQ, which rarely speaks about its activities, broke convention to comment, calling the claims “nonsense... they are utterly ridiculous and should be completely ignored”.