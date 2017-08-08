Restaurant's Vegan 'Salad' Turns Out To Be The Biggest Disappointment Of 2017

A Spanish restaurant had an absolute shocker recently when serving a vegan meal to a customer.
Georgina Jarvis was holidaying in Malaga, Spain, with her sister Gabbie when they decided to visit the nearby restaurant, which claimed to ‘cater to vegans’.
Unfortunately, the dish on offer wasn’t quite what poor Georgina expected.
Her sister Gabbie tweeted: “Out for tea and the restaurant claimed they catered for vegans, this was my sister’s amazing vegan meal.”
Raw tomatoes and sliced red onion. On a plate. Yum.
The icing on the cake, though, was that this delightful meal set Georgina back €6-€9. Gutted.
Gabbie tweeted a photo of her sister looking super impressed with her meal - and it wasn’t long before it went viral.
She later told Metro: “I think we expected more of a salad for her with some lettuce and other veg maybe not just that.
“When she received the food I couldn’t help but laugh, we made pretty awkward eye contact with each other as staff were still serving us but I knew we were thinking the same thing.”
Thankfully, Georgina found herself a better vegan meal the following day.