Restaurant's Vegan 'Salad' Turns Out To Be The Biggest Disappointment Of 2017

A Spanish restaurant had an absolute shocker recently when serving a vegan meal to a customer.

Georgina Jarvis was holidaying in Malaga, Spain, with her sister Gabbie when they decided to visit the nearby restaurant, which claimed to ‘cater to vegans’.

Unfortunately, the dish on offer wasn’t quite what poor Georgina expected.

Her sister Gabbie tweeted: “Out for tea and the restaurant claimed they catered for vegans, this was my sister’s amazing vegan meal.”