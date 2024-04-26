Denise Welch, Matty Healy's Mum, Has Finally Spoken Out About Taylor Swift's New Album

Denise Welch in the Loose Women studio Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Taylor and Matty reportedly dated for a short period in 2023, which appears to have inspired most of her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, released last week.

During Thursday’s edition of Loose Women, Denise was put on the spot by fellow panellist Nadia Sawalha, who questioned whether the former Coronation Street star had heard any of Taylor’s new material.

“I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all,” Denise responded, prompting big laughs from the studio audience. “I haven’t heard anything about it.”

“Anyway,” she added. “I wish her all the best.”

Denise’s comments come after her son, The 1975 frontman Matty, also faced an impromptu grilling from a paparazzo about The Tortured Poets Department.

He claimed: “I haven’t really listened to that much of it. But I’m sure it’s good.”

Matty Healy admits he hasn't listened to all of Taylor Swift's new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' but is "sure it's good." pic.twitter.com/pKNaSwaYRA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 24, 2024

A number of songs on The Tortured Poets Department, including lead single Fortnight, Fresh Out The Slammer and The Black Dog, are widely considered to be inspired by Matty – but he isn’t the only one who appears to have been referenced on the 31-track release.

Stand-out album cut So Long London is thought to be inspired by Taylor’s break-up from her ex of six years, British actor Joe Alwyn, while thanK you aIMee alludes to the singer’s long-held feud with reality star Kim Kardashian.