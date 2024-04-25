Matty Healy Breaks Silence On Taylor Swift's New Album As He's Put On The Spot By Paparazzo

Matty Healy has faced an impromptu grilling about his rumoured ex Taylor Swift’s new album.
The 1975 frontman was out for a walk earlier this week when he was approached by a paparazzo, who put him on the spot about The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor’s new album which Swifties have suggested is inspired by her short-lived relationship with Matty last year.
“I want you to rate your Taylor diss track compared to the 30 others,” the photographer requested, prompting a confused response from the British singer.
“Taylor’s new song,” the pap then clarified, prompting a laugh from Matty.
He then insisted: “I haven’t really listened to that much of it. But I’m sure it’s good.”
Taylor and Matty dated for a short time last year, before she began her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.
Songs on The Tortured Poets Department including lead single Fortnight, Fresh Out The Slammer and The Black Dog are widely believed to be inspired by Matty – but he isn’t the only one who appears to have been referenced on the 31-track album.
Stand-out track So Long London is thought to be inspired by Taylor’s break-up from her ex of six years, British actor Joe Alwyn, while thanK you aIMee alludes to her long-standing feud with reality star Kim Kardashian.
Taylor even appears to have written about some of her more overzealous fans’ reactions to her divisive relationship with Matty on the song But Daddy I Love Him.
Earlier this week, the Official Charts Company revealed that Taylor is on track to occupy the top three slots in this week’s singles chart, with Fortnight, The Tortured Poets Department and So Long London tipped for positions one, two and three, respectively.