Investment banker Jeffrey Blue has sued Ashley after claiming the Sports Direct boss did not stick to a commercial agreement, the Press Association reported.

The claim was made by a finance expert who is embroiled in a legal fight with the businessman.

Newcastle United owner and sportswear firm boss Mike Ashley drank 12 pints at a business meeting and vomited into a fireplace to applause from his management team, the High Court has been told.

In a written statement to the court, Mr Blue described business meetings he attended, including ones at a pub near Sports Direct’s Derbyshire headquarters.

He said: “These meetings were like no other senior management meeting I had ever attended in all my years of investment banking experience.

“It was effectively a ‘pub lock-in’ with alcohol continuing to be served well beyond closing hours and fish and chips or kebabs being provided throughout the evening.

“On one such evening, in front of his senior management team, Mr Ashley challenged a young Polish analyst in my team, Pawel Pawlowski, to a drinking competition.

“Mr Ashley and Pawel would drink pints of lager, with vodka ‘chasers’ between each pint, and the first to leave the bar area for whatever reason was declared the loser.

“After approximately 12 pints and chasers Pawel apologised profusely and had to excuse himself.

“Mr Ashley then vomited into the fireplace located in the centre of the bar, to huge applause from his senior management team.”