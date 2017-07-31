'Strictly Come Dancing' Star Aliona Kavanagh Has Given Birth To Her First Baby

Aliona Kavanagh has announced she has given birth to her first baby .

The former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star and her husband Vincent Kavanagh have chosen the baby name Bella for their first born daughter.

The 33-year-old new mum told Hello magazine: “I feel so lucky.

“We genuinely feel so blessed and happy. We got lucky. She’s very chilled. Vincent is too - as am I when I’m not working. They say a baby is often more calm if the parents are, too.”