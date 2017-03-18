Judge Rinder has refuted claims he turned down the chance to stay in a hotel paid for by the BBC during his time on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

But while this was taken by some as an example of diva behaviour, he’s now set the record straight, insisting he actually didn’t think it was “right” for licence payers to pay for his hotel when he didn’t live too far from the studios in Elstree.

In an interview on Talk Radio, Judge Rinder branded the suggestion he “refused” to stay with his fellow contestants in the ‘Strictly’ hotel “ridiculous”, joking: “I didn’t ‘refuse’ to stay in the hotel. I’m not Mariah Carey.”