Sue Radford from ‘Britain’s biggest family’ has given birth to her 20th child.

The 42-year-old mum and her husband Noel, 45, who rose to fame on the TV show ‘16 Kids And Counting’, welcomed baby Archie on Monday 18 September.

And it seems the couple feel their family is now complete.

“We’re happy to be finishing on a nice even number,” the mum told The Sun.

“I’m just chuffed he is here safe and sound. It’s strange knowing you’re not going to have any more.”