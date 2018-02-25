Sunday Show Round-Up: Customs Unions And Useful Idiots

PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit and the Customs Union Keir Starmer made his party’s position very clear on the Andrew Marr Show - Labour is fully behind A Customs Union - and said it was approaching “crunch time” for Theresa May over the issue. The shadow Brexit secretary told the programme: “Obviously it’s the only way of realistically to get tariff free access, it’s really important for our manufacturing base and nobody can answer the question how you keep your commitment to no hard border in Northern Ireland without a customs union.”

"We've got to have an approach that respects the outcome but brings the country together" - @Keir_Starmer tells #marr pic.twitter.com/JUEFFKfG9l — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) February 25, 2018

Starmer said in an ideal world, any new body would perform the same function at the current customs union - members of which are bound by EU rules. “The customs arrangements at the moment are hardwired into the membership treaty so I think everybody now recognises there’s going to have to be a new treaty - it will do the work of the customs union,” he added. “It’s a customs union, that’s what the CBI are saying now, it’s what the various amendments are now all saying - there’s going to have to be a new agreement, but will it do the work of the current customs union? Yes, that’s the intention.” Various amendments to the Brexit bill aimed at forcing Theresa May’s hand have been tabled, including one by Tory backbencher Anna Soubry - Labour support for which Starmer did not rule out. “We will have to make final decision on whether it’s our amendment or a cross-party one [that is taken forward],” he said. His position was shared by deputy leader Tom Watson, who appeared on Peston on Sunday, and with shadow trade secretary Barry Gardiner on Pienaar’s Politics.

.@Tom_Watson says Labour has yet not made its decision about whether it will back cross-party amendment on customs union but adds “their position is very close to our position” #Peston pic.twitter.com/4zL4p4WHFt — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) February 25, 2018

“We haven’t yet taken a decision around this specific amendment, I think there are issues around the amendment,” Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner tells @JPonPolitics. pic.twitter.com/bKcc75j6po — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) February 25, 2018

But backbencher Frank Field was less convinced on BBC Sunday Politics, claiming his party leader had changed his mind on the EU.

"On every vote we had on Europe before he became leader, @jeremycorbyn and I were in the same lobby opposing and deeply suspicious of this organisation which is corrupt"@frankfieldteam says Labour’s developed Brexit policy goes against what was said in the election #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/DrdutSErNU — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) February 25, 2018

His Brexiteer colleague Kate Hoey told Sky’s Niall Paterson she did not believe Corbyn’s planned speech on Monday would reveal any big shift in Labour’s position.

Kate Hoey says she doesn't believe Jeremy Corbyn will announce a change to Brexit policy as seismic as many are expecting #Paterson pic.twitter.com/rDloPs9rgB — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) February 25, 2018

International trade secretary Liam Fox said the government was hoping to talk its party rebels round and persuade them of “the merits of the argument”.

"We want to persuade our colleagues of the merits of our argument" - @LiamFox on setting out government's approach to #Brexit https://t.co/plMHtgaxfe #Marr pic.twitter.com/FgNarwoZJC — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 25, 2018

Fox added that he wanted to take talks on trade deals “as far as we possibly can”, but did not confirm whether any would be ready in time for the end of the Brexit transitional period. Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said the government was working towards securing a good deal for the UK.

.#Peston asks @andrealeadsom if we should be frightened of a ‘no trade deal Brexit’? pic.twitter.com/zXkQmPLaXc — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) February 25, 2018

Jeremy Corbyn and Ben Bradley Tory vice-chair Ben Bradley was forced to apologise profusely to Jeremy Corbyn this week after he claimed the Labour leader “sold secrets” to communist spies. Fox agreed his colleague was right to say sorry, but claimed Corbyn and his colleagues had been unhelpful to the UK’s cause during the Cold War era, describing them as “useful idiots” for the Soviet Union.

"It's very clear that Jeremy Corbyn and his fellow left wingers were undermining the case for our security" @LiamFox on Corbyn spy claims #marr pic.twitter.com/ZoT9Fl0SFs — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) February 25, 2018

His position was shared by Andrea Leadsom. Bradley has promised to donate damages to a charity of Corbyn’s choice to avoid the Labour leader launching a libel action against him.

.@andrealeadsom tells #Peston her colleague @bbradleymp is right to be concerned about some of @JeremyCorbyn’s friends but adds his (now deleted) tweet was not correct so he was right to retract #Peston pic.twitter.com/JiEipUyAPN — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) February 25, 2018

Harassment Meanwhile, Leadsom is continuing to lead on tackling sexual harassment and bullying in Parliament, after a survey revealed a fifth of all staff had experienced or witnessed incidents. She also talked about her own experience with disgraced former defence secretary Michael Fallon - albeit reluctantly.

‘I had a strictly private conversation which came into the public domain.’ @andrealeadsom confirms she complained about Michael Fallon before his resignation. #Peston pic.twitter.com/MGFeKJjDdv — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) February 25, 2018

Northern Ireland Issues in Belfast are rumbling on, with Westminster DUP leader Nigel Dodds claiming a budget must be agreed in the next fornight. The government is effectively being run by civil servants currently. “It’s in the interests of everyone to have ministerial decisions being taken,” he said.

‘It’s intolerable to have a situation where everyone in Northern Ireland is affected by the lack of ministers.’ @NigelDoddsDUP says a budget needs to be agreed in the next fortnight. #Peston pic.twitter.com/JxDDxGBxO7 — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) February 25, 2018

Dodds also called on Sinn Fein to take their seats in Parliament.

”Sinn Fein should take their seats”: #Peston asks @NigelDoddsDUP if the DUP are holding the government to ransom pic.twitter.com/24f6vYSGsF — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) February 25, 2018

Labour rifts There’s been a fair bit of drama in the Labour camp in recent days, with the departure of general secretary Iain McNicol and the possibility of the return of Ken Livingstone to the party following suspension over anti-Semitism. Shadow attorney general Shami Chakrabarti told Paterson she condemned Livingstone’s behaviour, but his future membership was not for her to decide.

Is there a place for Ken Livingstone in the Labour Party? Shami Chakrabarti says she condemns his comments, but says she is not "judge and jury" #Paterson pic.twitter.com/9zCL5525jO — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) February 25, 2018

Keir Starmer dodged a similar line of questioning from Marr, telling the presenter he had “a lot of other things on his plate” and had not considered next steps for the former Mayor of London. Meanwhile, Watson wished McNicol well.