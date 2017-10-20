Theresa May Admits Brexit Talks Are In 'Difficulty' As She Appeals For Help In Silencing Critics

Referring to her September speech in Florence , she said: “I took stock, listened to what the people in the UK were saying, and what my friends and partners in Europe were saying, and I made a step forward.

Speaking on Thursday evening at a working dinner of butternut gnocchi and pheasant supreme with her Continental counterparts, the PM underlined the “difficult political background” she faces if she returns home empty-handed.

Theresa May has said she “recognised the difficulty the [ Brexit ] process was in” at the end of the summer as she urged EU leaders to create a “new dynamic” that “enables us to move forward together”.

“There is increasingly a sense that we must work together to get to an outcome we can stand behind and defend to our people,” she said, adding that when the 27 remaining member states convene tomorrow to discuss Brexit in private “the clear and urgent imperative must be that the dynamic you create enables us to move forward together”.

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, appeared to have taken the hint when she told reporters suggestions from some in Britain that talks should be broken off were “absurd”.

She added: “In contrast to how it is portrayed in the British press, my impression is that these talks are moving forward step by step.

“I have absolutely no doubts that if we are all focused ... that we can get a good result. From my side there are no indications at all that we won’t succeed.”

Earlier during the dinner May sought to calm fears that Britain would use its departure in March 2019 to undercut the bloc’s economy by lowering standards and taxes.

She asked EU leaders to respond in kind to her efforts to break the Brexit stalemate, making clear she was disappointed at their plan to announce on Friday that talks have not yet made enough progress to move on to a discussion of future trade ties, reports Reuters.

Adding to May’s woes, the CEO of Goldman Sachs stoked fears on Thursday that the banking giant could pull more staff out of London after he took a thinly-veiled shot at the UK over Brexit.

In a rare tweet, banking boss Lloyd Blankfein sang the praises of Frankfurt - Germany’s financial centre - adding that he would be “spending a lot more time there”.