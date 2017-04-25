Theresa May has said all the opinion polls pointing towards an easy Conservative victory at the general election could be wrong as she claimed it was the “most important” vote the country had faced in her lifetime.

An ICM poll released yesterday showed the Conservatives were on 48% with Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour trailing far behind on 27% - a 21-point lead for the prime minister.

And a shock poll in Wales by ITV Wales/YouGov also published yesterday put the Conservatives on 40% to Labour’s 30% - a result that would hand the Tories 21 seats and Labour just 15 in the country.

However the prime minister may be concerned any sense among Tory voters that her victory is inevitable could lead many not to bother to turn out to vote on June 8.

Speaking in south Wales this afternoon, May warned against “complacency”.

“Remember the opinion polls were wrong in the general election the were wrong in the referendum last year and Jeremy Corbyn himself has said he was a 200-1 outsider for the Labour leadership in 2015 and looks here that one went,” she said.

Earlier today the prime minister told a meeting of her political cabinet that the polls had been “proved wrong repeatedly” in recent elections, her spokesman said.