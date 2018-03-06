This Is What A 400 Calorie Breakfast And 600 Calorie Lunch Look Like

Public Health England (PHE) has released new calorie guidelines for adults in a bid to help the nation better keep track of the food we eat and reduce rates of obesity.

As part of its One You campaign, PHE recommends adults aim for a 400-600-600 diet, meaning we consume no more than 400 calories for breakfast and 600 calories for lunch and dinner. The remaining recommended daily calorie intake (2,000 for women and 2,500 for men) can be taken up by snacks.

Major high street brands have partnered with PHE on the campaign and will be signposting to meals that meet the 400-600-600 tip in stores. HuffPost UK asked PHE to share some of these meal plans with us, plus spoke to registered nutrition consultant Charlotte Stirling-Reed for advice on what meals can be created at home under the guidelines.

“The point of the campaign is to make people roughly aware of how many calories they are eating. This meal plan is an estimate but will vary depending on brands and portion sizes,” she told HuffPost UK. “It’s a good idea to check portion size recommendations on packets as well as have a glance over the nutritional information on the back of pack to give you an idea of the nutrient content and calorie content of your meals.”



400 Calorie Breakfasts