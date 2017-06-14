All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    14/06/2017 10:26 BST | Updated 14/06/2017 11:01 BST

    Tom Fletcher Shares Instagram Photo Of Buzz And Buddy Watching Mum Giovanna On 'Lorraine'

    So cute ❤️

    Tom Fletcher shared an adorable snap of his two sons transfixed by ITV show ‘Lorraine’ for one very important reason.

    The 31-year-old’s boys - Buzz, three, and Buddy, one, - were sat in their mini wooden chairs to watch their mum, Giovanna Fletcher, being interviewed.

    “Watching mummy on @itvlorraine,” Fletcher captioned the shot on Tuesday 13 June.

    A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on

    At least the celebrity couple has found a new way to keep their little ones quietly entertained. 

    Giovanna Fletcher was on the ITV show discussing her experience hosting a YouTube series called ‘The Big Family Switch Up’, which sees four families swap roles in a bid to get a better understanding of each other.

    Speaking about how it related to her own family life, she said: “When [me and Tom] first lived together I did everything. And I was really happy doing it.

    “Since having the boys, Tom has helped out. It was actually on Christmas – he realised I wouldn’t cook Christmas dinner for two families at seven months pregnant.

    “He doesn’t do tidying and cleaning but when it comes to the boys and cooking, we’re very equal.”

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Celebrity Babies Born In 2017
    MORE:parentscelebrity parentsfamily timegiovanna fletchertom fletcher

    Conversations