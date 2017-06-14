Tom Fletcher shared an adorable snap of his two sons transfixed by ITV show ‘Lorraine’ for one very important reason.
The 31-year-old’s boys - Buzz, three, and Buddy, one, - were sat in their mini wooden chairs to watch their mum, Giovanna Fletcher, being interviewed.
“Watching mummy on @itvlorraine,” Fletcher captioned the shot on Tuesday 13 June.
At least the celebrity couple has found a new way to keep their little ones quietly entertained.
Giovanna Fletcher was on the ITV show discussing her experience hosting a YouTube series called ‘The Big Family Switch Up’, which sees four families swap roles in a bid to get a better understanding of each other.
Speaking about how it related to her own family life, she said: “When [me and Tom] first lived together I did everything. And I was really happy doing it.
“Since having the boys, Tom has helped out. It was actually on Christmas – he realised I wouldn’t cook Christmas dinner for two families at seven months pregnant.
“He doesn’t do tidying and cleaning but when it comes to the boys and cooking, we’re very equal.”