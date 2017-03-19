Watson warned of a Labour “entryism threat” after the Observer newspaper published details of a secret recording of the leader of the pro-Corbyn group Momentum outlining details of a deal with Unite union boss Len McCluskey to take control of the party.

A civil war is threatening to tear Labour apart as deputy leader Tom Watson warned hard-left supporters of Jeremy Corbyn against trying “destroy” the party’s chances of taking power.

@jonlansman @jessphillips Sorry, Jon, you're a good man but I don't buy your lines any more. I've heard that recording. It's very clear.

@jonlansman You said you want 1. To change selection rules for MPs and councillors. 2. That Unite will affiliate to momentum.

@jonlansman 3. That momentum members should organise in the GMB and Unison. 4. That you want a lower nomination threshold for leader.

@jonlansman you know there could be an election soon, right?

@jonlansman You've revealed your plan. If you succeed you will destroy the Labour Party as an electoral force. So you have to be stopped.

Lansman hit back, saying:

@tom_watson Labour 1st campaigns on same things in same way - tho we want our reps to reflect members wishes. But we'll both fight for Labour victory

@tom_watson For 20 years the left was denied a voice. We will deny a voice to no-one. We face big challenges, & we need our mass membership to win again

“Assuming that Len McCluskey wins the general secretaryship, which I think he will, Unite will affiliate to Momentum and will fully participate in Momentum, as will the CWU.”

Lansman was said to have told supporters he expected the union - together with the Communications Workers Union (CWU) - to affiliate to Momentum if McCluskey wins his battle for re-election as Unite general secretary.

The Observer said they were secretly recorded at a meeting of a newly-formed Momentum branch in Richmond, south west London, earlier this month.

He went on to tell activists it was “absolutely crucial” that they secured a change to the party’s rules to ensure that whenever Corbyn stood down, they were able to get a candidate on to the ballot paper to succeed him. He said:

“Ensuring that when Jeremy ceases to be leader, and at some point he will cease to be leader, I hope at a time of his own choosing, we have a fair election where candidates who have support among the membership can get on the ballot paper and we will be able to vote for them.”

Currently, a candidate must obtain the support of 15% of Labour MPs and MEPs in order to stand – a threshold a new left wing contender is unlikely to be able to meet.

Watson said Lansman’s comments made clear the threat of “entryism” into the Labour ranks by hard left activists was genuine.

He said it was “a matter of great concern” that the Unite leadership was allegedly making “a private agreement to fund a political faction that is apparently planning to take control of the Labour party”. He said:

“I warned last year of entryism and no one can now doubt that threat is a real one. “For Unite to affiliate to Momentum it would require the approval of its executive committee. “I hope Len McCluskey hasn’t made promises without clearing them through the democratic structures of our union.”

A spokesman for Unite spokesman told The Observer that the general secretary could not make such a decision alone.

“Affiliation to Momentum is a matter for our executive council alone and no discussion on the matter is scheduled.”

Momentum insisted there were no current plans for Unite to affiliate and that it had no received any funds from them.

A spokesman said:

“Jon Lansman was speaking in an aspirational manner about the possibility of Unite and the CWU affiliating to Momentum and stating that if they did choose to do so they would, like other affiliated unions, be able to take part in Momentum’s affairs by having a seat on its national co-ordinating group.”

However, Gerald Coyne, who is standing against Mr McCluskey as general secretary, said: