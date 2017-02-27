1) Had Dinner With Nigel Farage
Well, at least that’s what Farage would want you to believe but take a close look at this picture...
There are a few issues here:
Oh, and perhaps more importantly...
2) And While We’re On The Subject Of Donald Trump’s Dinner...
This could be the most disturbing thing ever to feature in an edition of TrumpWatch.
This is an excerpt from a brilliant piece by Benny Johnson who managed to book a table next to the one where Trump and (allegedly) Farage were dining.
“Trump is served his entree. According to a waiter, who wished to remain anonymous:
“The President ordered a well-done steak. An aged New York strip. He ate it with catsup as he always does. The sides and appetizers on the table were shared. Three jumbo shrimp cocktails were delivered before the meal. At one point, the President looked at his watch and remarked, ‘They are filming ‘Saturday Night Live’ right now. Can’t wait to see what they are gonna do to me this week.’ It was hard to serve him because he is so funny and relaxed, it makes you laugh.”
Steak. Well-done. With Ketchup.
Trump you absolute monster.
And if that wasn’t bad enough...
3) Continued His Attack On The Media By Throwing A Hissy Fit
The annual White House Correspondent’s Association Dinner has been a regular feature of the American political calendar for 96 years and is an opportunity to “shine a spotlight... on some of the best political journalism of the past year”.
It’s also traditional that the President gets roasted by comedians, something the notoriously thin-skinned Trump would probably not handle very well.
In fact he featured at 2011’s event as Barack Obama completely destroyed him as he sat in the audience with a face like a slab of cold, orange granite.
Glorious.
On a more serious note, Trump’s announcement came just a day after a number of news organisations - including The Huffington Post - were barred from a White House press briefing.
4) Annoyed His Supporters By Doing Exactly What He Said He Would Do
An article in The New York Times details the case of one Juan Carlos Hernandez Pacheco.
5) Let’s End On A Bright Note
Here’s Jimmy Kimmel ripping Trump at the Oscars last night.