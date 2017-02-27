Well, at least that’s what Farage would want you to believe but take a close look at this picture...

best worst bits of this pic 1 Farage doesn't look invited 2 the photographer is hiding in a plant 3 the guy guarding a wall of empty frames https://t.co/Xlh8qGNu3D

Two things: 1. Farage was not invited to this dinner. Squeezed in at last second 2. Sec. State Tillerson is dining w/wife alone across room

2) And While We’re On The Subject Of Donald Trump’s Dinner...

This could be the most disturbing thing ever to feature in an edition of TrumpWatch.

This is an excerpt from a brilliant piece by Benny Johnson who managed to book a table next to the one where Trump and (allegedly) Farage were dining.

“Trump is served his entree. According to a waiter, who wished to remain anonymous:

“The President ordered a well-done steak. An aged New York strip. He ate it with catsup as he always does. The sides and appetizers on the table were shared. Three jumbo shrimp cocktails were delivered before the meal. At one point, the President looked at his watch and remarked, ‘They are filming ‘Saturday Night Live’ right now. Can’t wait to see what they are gonna do to me this week.’ It was hard to serve him because he is so funny and relaxed, it makes you laugh.”

Steak. Well-done. With Ketchup.

Trump you absolute monster.

And if that wasn’t bad enough...