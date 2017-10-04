The Conservatives are this month set to push ahead with the rollout of a controversial benefits shakeup that critics - including at least a dozen Tory MPs - say is pushing some of the country’s most vulnerable people to the brink.

Recipients of Universal Credit (UC), which combines six of the main welfare benefits into a single payment with the ultimate aim of getting people into work, have warned a six-week wait for payments is leaving people unable to eat or pay their bills.

Campaigners have also cited increased debt levels, a rise in foodbank use, inadequate guidance, challenges for domestic violence victims and an IT system that simply “doesn’t work” as just some of the arguments for pausing its introduction...