Missguided Applauded For Featuring Unretouched Photos Of Models With Stretch Marks

People are loving Missguided’s latest images and not just because the clothes are cute. Some of the models featured are shown celebrating their natural beauty, with stretch marks seen on their chest, hips and thighs entirely unretouched.

This may not seem like a big deal to some (stretch marks are, after all, a natural part of the being human), especially after ASOS chose to forego the airbrushing during their summer 2017 campaign. But it is still rare to see stretch marks in the notoriously perfectionist fashion industry. To see beautiful women represented in their true light is a breath of fresh air.

Naturally the news was picked up by a few on Twitter, who shared their appreciation with Missguided. The high street brand seems to be turning over a new leaf with their take on inclusivity in fashion and applauding body diversity.

How refreshing to actually see genuine un-edited photos of female models. Well done @Missguided I'm SO proud of the message this conveys x pic.twitter.com/EBedySfz6I — marnie (@marniepolk) November 4, 2017

This is so great!! Wish it wasn’t such a surprising or rare thing though — Sophie Eggleton (@SophieEggleton) November 4, 2017

This makes me feel so much better, after seeing my stretch marks in a changing room mirror yesterday I nearly cried — Sophie (@fairysneezes) November 5, 2017

Some Twitter users stressed the significance of this on the topic of diversity and body positivity.

Are you for real? The model is insanely beautiful. I don't want my kids growing up thinking airbrushing normal. Imperfections are normal — Louise Westwood (@louisewestwood) November 5, 2017

I really feel like we are moving forward when I see things like this @Missguided are making this change happen https://t.co/JBPqQd6zJ5 — Emo with a Dreamo (@myalteregotho28) November 5, 2017

But one user was a little more sceptical, believing Misguided (and other high street brands) have no choice but to follow the changing attitude towards body image in fashion.

Is it maybe because sales targets are down and people are starting to realise and become aware so they result to this — L (@LazyYus) November 6, 2017