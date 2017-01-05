The Washington Post Express has been forced to apologise after its front page caused outraged over a flawed choice of image accompanied a story on women’s rights.

It wasn’t long after the Express, a free daily newspaper published by the Washington Post, released its Thursday edition on Twitter that readers picked up on the startling oversight.

The furore relates to the image surrounding the headline and stand first: “The Modest Start Of A Massive March - More than 150,000 people supporting women’s rights have signed up for a rally in Washington the day after the inauguration. It all began with a Facebook post.”

The picture mistakenly depicted the Mars symbol, also known as the male symbol, rather than the Venus symbol, associated with female gender.

The Post Express used the image to accompany a story on the upcoming demonstration supporting women following the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Reaction to the choice of imagery came in thick and fast.

I have no fucking words.



YOU HAD ONE JOB, FRONT PAGE DESIGNER. ONE. JOB. https://t.co/wWM1CBFNeo — Katie Cunningham (@kcunning) January 5, 2017

@WaPoExpress do you have any women on your edit team — sara david (@SaraQDavid) January 5, 2017

WTF? This is the symbol for men. https://t.co/eUai2AzRNo — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 5, 2017

gonna venture a guess that zero women looked at this cover before it ran https://t.co/UTFqMfaMPL — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) January 5, 2017

why women need to be on your design and marketing teams -- so mistakes like THE MALE SYMBOL being used for THE WOMEN'S MARCH don't happen https://t.co/eqW1CUrnh9 — Kat (@KattyCorner) January 5, 2017

This country definitely does not have weird, deep & intractable issues re women, even when it tries to be cool about them. Nope. Not at all. https://t.co/lSYshnYCvm — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) January 5, 2017

And the "you had ONE job" meme is alive and well ... https://t.co/PisvbH279u — Rae Grimm (@freakingmuse) January 5, 2017

When your designer is sure they know what they’re doing and nobody double-checks that they’re right… https://t.co/CGvsSfSzv5 — Michele Tepper (@michelet) January 5, 2017

how many women do you think @WaPoExpress has on its edit team? — sara david (@SaraQDavid) January 5, 2017

The Express Twitter account soon published an apology and a re-designed front page.

We made a mistake on our cover this morning and we’re very embarrassed. We erroneously used a male symbol instead of a female symbol. — Express (@WaPoExpress) January 5, 2017

This is how the cover should have looked. We apologize for the mistake. pic.twitter.com/MKKOkHPV8T — Express (@WaPoExpress) January 5, 2017

”We made a mistake on our cover this morning and we’re very embarrassed,” the publication wrote. “We erroneously used a male symbol instead of a female symbol.”

The furore unfortunately distracted from the story inside the paper.

Trump’s election campaign was marred by evidence of his misogyny - including his comments about grabbing women “by the p***y”.

The Post reported this week how more than 100,000 people have registered their plans to attend the Women’s March on Washington.

The event is now expected to be the biggest demonstration linked to Donald Trump’s inauguration, energising activists on the left who oppose his agenda.

The Huffington Post UK has contacted the Washington Post, which publishes the paper, for further comment.