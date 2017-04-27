He wrote: “The biggest risk with Jeremy Corbyn is that people just don’t get what a threat he really is.

“They look at him floundering away in the Commons and they say to themselves: Nah – that guy? PM? That’s never going to happen.”

While his words were obviously strong, perhaps what most people were left wondering what exactly a mugwump was.

There are a range of definitions but there seems to be an agreement that the root of the word is of Algonquian origin, from the world mugqoump, which means “great chief”.

We’ve looked into some of the definitions to help you discover if you too can qualify as a mugwump...