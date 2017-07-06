Newsnight ’s political editor has claimed a number of leading Brexiteers have voiced concerns over whether or not Britain will actually leave the European Union .

He said: “I have to say I am beginning to hear talk in some quarters that Brexit may not actually happen.

“I spoke to one Leave supporter who now fears that a combination of a stalling economy and investor fear over a possible [Jeremy] Corbyn premiership could create a storm that would stall Brexit.

“I spoke to another person who’s familiar with the Brexit process who said to me that there’s a strong chance that it may not actually happen.”

June saw a “triple whammy” of disappointing economic news as growth in both the service sector and construction and manufacturing industries slowed whilst inflation hit a four-year high of 2.9%, well above the Bank of England’s target of 2%.