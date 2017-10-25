Woman Who Accused Jared O'Mara Of Abuse Says He Should 'Absolutely' Be Suspended From Labour Party

A woman who accused Labour’s Jared O’Mara of verbally abusing her says he “absolutely should” be suspended from the party.

Sophie Evans came forward to say the Sheffield Hallam MP had called her “an ugly bitch” during an altercation on a night out shortly before he won his Parliamentary seat.

She made the allegations after the Guido Fawkes website unearthed online comments made by O’Mara several years ago, in which he was abusive about women and gay people.

Evans told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that subsequent comments made to her by O’Mara, who she met on a dating app, could not be broadcast.

She said of the alleged altercation on a work night out: “I wasn’t really expecting it. He just seemed to flip.

“[The comments were] misogynistic, it was transphobic, angry and aggressive.”