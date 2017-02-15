Training 💪

Talk us through your week in fitness.

“My training is super flexible. Here is an example week:

“Monday: 6am weights, 45 minutes of heavy leg training with key moves include deadlifts, squats, lunges and hip thrusts.

“Tuesday: An afternoon gymnastics class at Crossfit Perpetual - we spend an hour practising skills like handstands and headstands.

“Wednesday: 6am weights, 45 minutes of heavy upper body training using exercises like pull ups, rows, overhead press, bench press and push ups.

“Thursday: HIIT cardio class at F45 London Bridge. Friday: 6am weights, 45 minutes of heavy weights.

“Saturday: HIIT cardio class and I usually do the weekend class with a friend.

“Sunday: Rest.”

What’s your favourite type of workout and why?

“I love all my workouts for different reasons. I love gymnastics because I’m not very good at it so it’s a huge challenge for me, and as a result I see progress week on week, which is very motivating.

“I love lifting weights as I find it empowering, and I enjoy the feeling of getting stronger over time. I also enjoy the endorphin hit after sweaty HIIT session and the mental clarity I achieve from a run.”

Do you have rest days? What’s your favourite way to spend your rest day?

“Yes, definitely. I believe rest days are essential to achieving the best results. They let your body recover and repair so you can ultimately get fitter and stronger.

“I love having my rest days on a weekend, so I can spend my time with my friends and boyfriend and enjoy their company. We go for a walk in the park, visit an exhibition or just have a lazy day at home.”