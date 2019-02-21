A Third Of Breastfeeding Mums Are Forced To Pump Milk In The Toilet At Work

One in three breastfeeding mums has been forced to use the toilet at work to express milk, according to new research.

In the survey of 2,000 women who have breastfed in the past five years, more than half have had to pump in an unsuitable place – including the staff room, their car or at their desk – and highlighted a lack of workplace support after having a baby.

As a result, almost a third said they have experienced problems while trying to express, including issues with their supply, infections and anxiety. These difficulties resulted in 30% of mums stopping earlier than they would have liked.

“At my office there isn’t a specific room to use, so I have to try and find an empty office or conference room, which don’t have locks or any privacy – I’ve had to use the toilets on many occasions,” said one 36-year-old pharmaceutical worker, who remained anonymous because she feared losing her job.

“Sometimes I’ve just gone back to the car park and expressed in my car. It’s not acceptable but I don’t really have a choice.”

