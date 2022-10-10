Life
12 Budget-Friendly Capsule Wardrobe Buys For Mid-Size Shoppers Like Me

Autumn style essentials every mid-size gal should prioritise this season.

Shopping Writer

You’ve packed away your summer clothes, *sigh*, and now you’re starting to wonder what you should be wearing this autumn.

Admittedly, you have a lot of items from the last few years to choose from, but you’re keen to add a few new pieces to your wardrobe. So, what to pick?

This season’s go-to aesthetic is all about cropped skirts, chunky boots, and oversized jumpers and jackets. And if you select the right ones, you’ll have a capsule wardrobe that works every day.

From slouchy pinafores to mom jeans, I’ve rounded up a selection of on-trend buys that mid-size girls like me could really do with having in their wardrobes this season.

1
Boohoo
This oversized denim jacket
An oversized denim jacket - especially one you can fit a cosy sweatshirt under - is the ultimate autumn accessory. It's versatile and can be easily teamed with a range of looks.
£22.50 (was £25) at Boohoo
2
ASOS
This ribbed lettuce edge tee
For casual autumn looks, a simple tee is an absolute must. I have a few of these ribbed lettuce trim tees myself and they're comfortable, fit seamlessly, and are wonderfully versatile.
£8 from ASOS
3
ASOS
These chunky lace up trainers
With a padded tongue and cuff and durable rubber outer sole, these classic lace up trainers are comfortable and stylish.
£27.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
These high ankle chunky chelsea boots
Featuring an elastic side panel and pull tab for easy entry, as well as a zip side fastening, these chunky black boots are designed with comfort and style in mind.
£42.99 at ASOS
5
ASOS
This high waisted black skirt in cord
A capsule wardrobe must-have, this simple yet chic skirt is super versatile and ideal for creating a range of looks. Whether you team it with a simple tucked in tee, a frill trim long sleeved top, or a chunky knit jumper, it's sure to look great.
£34 at ASOS
6
Boohoo
Basic 2 pack high neck long sleeve top
Featuring a high neckline, these tops are chic and stylish. They're comfortable and cosy, making them ideal for cooler temps. Whether you wear them tucked into mom jeans, pop them under a pinafore dress, or pair them with an a-line skirt and knitted tights, these tops are sure to look great.
£13.50 for two at Boohoo
7
ASOS
This super slouchy sweatshirt
For cooler autumn days, this cosy sweatshirt is the one. Whether you're heading to the gym in your sportswear or you're popping out for lunch, this versatile jumper is easy to team with a range of looks.
£33 (was £55) at ASOS
8
John Lewis
This super cosy longline teddy coat
Available in a range of colours, this knee-length, super soft coat features two handy patch pockets on the front, and has fuss-free hidden button fastenings for a sleeker more chic look. I have a very similar design and I can confirm it looks great with everything from jeans to dresses.
£68 at John Lewis
9
ASOS
These on-trend mom jeans (designed for curvier waists)
Designed for hourglass shapes, these blue denim mom jeans are cut with more room around the waist, ensuring that they're a more comfortable fit. Pair them with chunky white trainers and a tucked in racer vest for a simple, classic look.
£45 at ASOS
10
Boohoo
These high waisted, super stretchy skinnies
Black skinnies are the ultimate item for versatility. Dress them up with a peplum blouse for a night out, or style them with a tucked in chunky knit jumper or tee for more casual autumn vibes. The super stretchiness of these skinnies makes them comfy and ideal for all body shapes.
£9 (was £16) at Boohoo
11
ASOS
This slouchy denim pinafore
For chilly autumn days, this oversized a-line denim design is ideal. Team it with a long-sleeved ribbed tee, chunky-knit tights, and trainers for a relaxed, on-trend look.
£35 from ASOS
12
Amazon
This rust-hued mini pinafore
For me, nothing screams autumn quite like a pinafore dress. Super versatile, this can be paired with a cute lettuce frill tee or a cosy long sleeved top. Add woollen tights and chunk boots and you're all set for the cooler temps.
£38 at ASOS
