12 Budget-Friendly Capsule Wardrobe Buys For Mid-Size Shoppers Like Me

You’ve packed away your summer clothes, *sigh*, and now you’re starting to wonder what you should be wearing this autumn.
Admittedly, you have a lot of items from the last few years to choose from, but you’re keen to add a few new pieces to your wardrobe. So, what to pick?
This season’s go-to aesthetic is all about cropped skirts, chunky boots, and oversized jumpers and jackets. And if you select the right ones, you’ll have a capsule wardrobe that works every day.
From slouchy pinafores to mom jeans, I’ve rounded up a selection of on-trend buys that mid-size girls like me could really do with having in their wardrobes this season.