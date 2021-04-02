13 Fun Things To Do Over The Four-Day Easter Weekend

Easter weekend is upon us and if you’re lucky, you’ve got four glorious days off work to fill. There’s just one problem: it’s our second Easter in lockdown – and we’re not sure another walk or day in front of Netflix will cut it.

Never fear, though, because we’re here with a guide of alternative things to do, whether you’re spending the weekend alone, with friends, or are in desperate need for child-friendly entertainment.

In no particular order, here are 13 ideas to get you started.

alvarez via Getty Images

Catch up with friends and family outdoors

Lockdown rules changed on Monday 29 March and this weekend will be the first opportunity to make the most of it for many.

Up to six people from six different households can now meet (a return to the rule of six), or you can meet in a larger group if this only contains two households (e.g. two families of four people, totalling eight people). Gatherings must take place outside, but you’re allowed to spend time in private gardens. Bringing food? These recipes will help you up your picnic game.

Play Ginger’s Big Drag Bingo

After a day outdoors, get the Prosecco on ice and prepare for a hilarious bingo-meets-game show night, hosted by drag superstar Ginger. Expect bingo combined with “NSFW comedy, pop anthems, the funniest memes and guest performances from your fave London Queens”. Doors for the online show will open at 7.15pm BST on Friday April 4. Buy a ticket for £8 here.

Try an art class

Home is the perfect place to practise your art skills (you can hide any misfires off camera). Artist Angela Chao will be hosting a free watercolour workshop suitable for adults or kids on Saturday April 3 from 4pm – 5pm BST (register here). Alternatively, there’s an online life drawing class this Sunday hosted by Brixton Life Drawing at 10am - 11:30am BST (register here, classes are pay what you can).

Enjoy outdoor sport

Outdoor sports facilities such as golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, plus open-air swimming pools re-opened earlier this week. Book a session at your local venue to shake off that lockdown fatigue.

Make Easter masks

Making some Easter masks can be a fun way to revamp (and prolong) your Easter egg hunt. Get the kids to draw out some ears and the top half of a bunny face, cut it out and attach some elastic. Or, save time by downloading and printing free printable masks online – easy.

Stream online theatre

Missing the thrill of theatre? Treat yourself to a performance from your sofa by using an online streaming service. The National Theatre has a variety of shows accessible any time from £9.99 for a one-month subscription.

Get crafty

Craft projects are a great option if you’re tired of screens – and you don’t have to be particularly artistic. The HuffPost team recently tried out a number of kits – from pottery to scrunchie making – with surprising success.

Read our reviews here. Alternatively, make some simple Easter decorations with the kids by following these salt dough instructions or sitting down to some good, old fashioned egg painting.

Portra via Getty Images

Try an online festival for kids

Kinder Surprise has teamed up with top entertainers and educators to create the Kinder Masters of Play Festival. Fancy a dance class with Diversity star Jordan Banjo? How about a drawing workshop with award-winning children’s author and illustrator Rob Biddulph?

Events are free and happing live throughout the Easter holidays, with videos available to watch back at any time. Find more details online.

Chat with Sir David Attenborough (kind of)

Environmental movement Earth Optimism has teamed up with the Cambridge Festival to bring viewers an exciting event ‘In conversation with Sir David Attenborough’. The broadcaster will be discussing his hopes for the future of our planet, plus answering some viewer questions. The talk will be streamed live from 2pm– 3pm BST on Sunday April 4. You can register for free here.

Make a spring focaccia garden

Sorry sourdough bloomer, spring focaccia gardens are the latest bread tread – and they look as good as they taste. We asked George White, founder of The Focaccia Florist, London’s first floral bakery, for his top tips and a recipe for beginners. Follow the instructions here.

Alyssa Reese A focaccia garden by amateur baker Alyssa Reese.

Order an at-home restaurant box

Restaurants may be closed, but you can still enjoy restaurant-quality food. See if your favourite eatery is offering takeaway or order an at-home cookery kit, which will give you a delicious meal after a few simple steps.

There’s lots of options, from Michelin-starred feasts to award-winning pasta. Read our recommendations here. If you want a traditional roast for Easter Sunday, try Blacklock, which delivers nationwide.

Go on a new bike ride

Seven people told us why they fell in love with cycling during lockdown – and it’ll inspire you to get pedalling. This is something you can do with mates, family or solo, so plan a new route and feel that glorious spring breeze.

