21 Tweets About Kids Ruining Spotify Wrapped For Their Parents

It’s that time of year again: Spotify has blessed us with its yearly recap of our most-listened-to artists, songs and podcasts. It’s a day the Twitterverse loves to celebrate — what better way to show off your good, cultured taste in music?
If you’re a parent, blessed isn’t quite the word you’re looking for — it’s more like trolled.
Yes, Daniel Tiger will make an appearance. Baby Shark too, undoubtably. Is white noise on there? What a lovely way to remember the hours you spent trying to get your newborn to sleep. Thanks a lot, Spotify!
Below, the funny mums and dads of X (formerly Twitter) sum up the perils of Spotify Wrapped when you’re a parent.
My Spotify Wrapped is trying to tell me my number 1 streamed song is Baby Shark. Yes I’m absolutely livid and yes I’m deducting the cost of my Spotify membership from my son’s Christmas present.— GUVNA B (@GuvnaB) December 1, 2021
Ugh. I need to get my kid a separate Spotify account. He’s warping my Spotify Wrapped. pic.twitter.com/XjPuLGOJKx— Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) December 1, 2021
I don't need Spotify Wrapped to tell me my top songs are all bangers from Daniel Tiger.— Alberto Nava (@StayKraken) December 1, 2021
My top podcast was the Colic Baby White Noise episode, if that’s any indication as to what 2021 has been like … #SpotifyWrapped https://t.co/OG6ZT5rgTK— Amanda Kingsley Malo (@kingsleymalo) December 1, 2021
Spotify Wrapped when you have a young child...— Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) December 1, 2021
1. Cocomelon
2. Cocomelon
3. Cocomelon
4. Cocomelon
5. Cocomelon
Spotify Wrapped should automatically skip you if you have kids. I don’t need to see the top song my kids asked for, you don’t think that shit is burnt into my brain already?— Ally (@TragicAllyHere) December 1, 2021
My Spotify Wrapped is almost exclusively the soundtrack from the Trolls Movie because how else would I ever get two kids to go anywhere in the car.— Jamesie (@jamesie_2015) December 1, 2021
It's also much better than most of yours, so I win, yet again.
Spotify’s 2020 Wrapped playlist is available now. My top song, played almost 200x, is about a video game, and I was called a “pioneer” for listening to a song about farts before it reached 50k streams.— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) December 3, 2020
Kids ruin everything.
I wish I could showcase the cool music I listened to, but Spotify Wrapped hits different when you’re a parent; ‘my’ number one song is PUFFIN ROCK LULLABY.— Ama (@nekoama) December 2, 2020
Canceled my Spotify just in time to avoid this whole wrapped situation. Don’t need their snarky AI telling me how many times I listened to the Frozen soundtrack this year cause guess what mfer I know how many times I listened to the frozen soundtrack this year let it go— Travis Alexander (@travisalxndr) December 1, 2021
My spotify wrapped is nothing but songs for my kids. Shocked to see Baby Shark was not #1.— Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) December 1, 2021
Biggest upset of the year.
Spotify wrapped when you have 2 kids is very funny. "You really like Encanto and The Floor is Lava!"— Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) November 30, 2022
Spotify Wrapped is a lot less cool when you have a child and your top 5 songs are all from the Frozen 2 soundtrack. Moana was making a hard push to get onto the list but I think Elsa and Anna built up too much of a lead early in the year.— Dex_Dunford.xlsm (@DexDunford) December 1, 2021
My Spotify Wrapped: The Jungle Book, Frozen, and Moana soundtracks, and one Nine Inch Nails song. Bangers every one.— Kevin Power (@KevPow3) December 1, 2021
Could I please have ONE year where the kids don’t taint my #SpotifyWrapped top songs list? pic.twitter.com/9ruNUHWsu5— Michael Serebriakov (@MichaelSilverV) December 1, 2021
Just so you know, if you’re a parent, your Spotify Wrapped will not be a charming little look into your unique psyche, it will be all horrible bullshit your kid played.— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) December 3, 2021
My Spotify Wrapped is everything my kids play on my account, so I’d rather not give anyone yet another reason to judge my parenting choices. 🤣— Kristen Mei Chase (@thatkristen) December 2, 2021
Spotify Wrapped hits different when you have kids who know how to operate Alexa 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zCxyq7MInZ— Amby Bamby (@FeFiFoFamby) December 1, 2021
Just wanna give a shout out to all the parents whose #SpotifyWrapped top songs are by Cocomelon, Super Simple Songs, The Wiggles and KidzBop— Daddy’s Digest (@daddysdigest) December 2, 2021
It’s that time of year where my Spotify Wrapped shows me that—against my own wishes—the songs I listened to the most were from Frozen…— Cassie 🤍 (@kittycassss) December 1, 2021
Parenthood. 🙃