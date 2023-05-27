Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
next time a guy self describes as a golden retriever i’m making him eat and drink from a bowl on the floor— a beautiful woman.. 👄💕🦷✨ (@full_legal_name) May 20, 2023
according to a new lawsuit, these dogs have been unfairly denied access to ‘street treats.’ specific allegations include chicken bones, half a sandwich, a putrified dead rodent, and unspecified food wrappers on multiple occasions. they are representing themselves. pic.twitter.com/MQZCObkb65— molly conger (@socialistdogmom) May 23, 2023
belly is impenetrable pic.twitter.com/TuVpuMJkuZ— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) May 25, 2023
TIP: If a friend ever says they have a chocolate lab, do not get your hopes up when you are going to their house because they are just talking about a dog— Nathan W. Pyle (@nathanwpyle) May 20, 2023
This is Orson Welles as a cat https://t.co/9K27W00Y7j— Nick Miller (@NickMillerMusic) May 22, 2023
I got that dog in me (sleep 16 hours a day, hate when the doorbell rings)— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) May 21, 2023
when i find out there’s a cat at the party but they’re locked in the bedroom pic.twitter.com/nMeHNRKsJb— Pastrami Mommy (@Ewelannawhite) May 25, 2023
A fly in the apartment is more valuable than the most expensive cat toy— Alexis Nowicki (@flyschola1) May 24, 2023
May 25, 2023
Guess which dog has never seen the ocean pic.twitter.com/7rPejarJV9— Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) May 25, 2023
The cat has figured out how to turn on the air purifier, it is not coincidental behaviour, he only does it when I fart.— s.e. smith 🐀 (@sesmith) May 24, 2023
Tom Pspspselleck pic.twitter.com/QOeKZj8tUG— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) May 24, 2023
WE FOUND THE PHOTO https://t.co/qvGWBwjrMS pic.twitter.com/rGvQft5e3J— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) May 23, 2023
I keep forgetting that it's summer now so the windows are open and the neighbors can all hear me making up very long songs about Francie getting her PhD in Small Studies at Baby Bimpus University. pic.twitter.com/yFaFKXQ4rV— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) May 21, 2023
My dog chewed up my favorite pillow so as punishment I asked the mailman to piss in our yard and made my dog watch helplessly through the window— DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) May 25, 2023
how much for the angry fruit? pic.twitter.com/JywpwxqvrO— cats with pawerful aura (@catswithaura) May 21, 2023
the cat in the hat (2003) is a psychological horror— 𝐤𝐨𝐛𝐲 ♡ (@kobychill) May 21, 2023
Me at the dog park without a dog pic.twitter.com/z7WSTQPeB0— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 22, 2023
14-minute standing ovation at Cannes for my cat’s big stretch— 🎃Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) May 24, 2023
this beautiful goblin dug a hole under a fence to go check out a cool river, was found and brought home by a neighbor with a cool chihuahua, then somehow dug a ANOTHER deeper hole to go visit the cool chihuahua. behold her "hehe that ruled" face. pic.twitter.com/uLoyqlYkd2— You Will Find Your People is out now📕NYC 5/26 (@hellolanemoore) May 22, 2023
how do I sue the groomer pic.twitter.com/PmYT5zLgLV— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) May 25, 2023
since Milo is the only cat we have up for adoption today, he's set a few demands— Nebraska Humane Cats 🐱 (@NHSCats) May 23, 2023
- you must let him have as many treats as he wants
- he needs a fresh fish dinner every day
- you have to let him climb on top of the fridge all the time. not some of the time, ALL of the time pic.twitter.com/9GaMVGLDzD