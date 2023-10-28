23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
The vet called my 7 yr old dog a “senior” today which is impossible because she’s just a baby?? like… she & i discuss it often abt how she is just a tiny little baby … ??— Amanda Brooke Perrin (@brookeperrin) October 24, 2023
it’s always the orange ones pic.twitter.com/8VS234tzqp— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) October 26, 2023
Ok recently when Jen’s been out of town I’ve been so confused about how much I’m supposed to feed the cats? because i thought i had the right amount but they are very clearly still hungry? And in a flash I just realized they have literally just gotten better at lying to me— worms cited (@christapeterso) October 24, 2023
my kind of asmr pic.twitter.com/nc8ME19pKd— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) October 26, 2023
update from the Petsitter’s: Rosie has a new toy that’s bigger than her face pic.twitter.com/GtrUxF7Qh4— corinne 🐕🐈🐈🐆 (@rikkelmania) October 24, 2023
love it when my dog does a big yawn at 5pm, I just know he put in a long day at the good boy factory— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) October 27, 2023
This is Echo. She may want to go on a walk, but we don’t know for sure. It’s difficult to tell. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/6gvMUO1cUq— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) October 25, 2023
so many of you want a golden retriever boyfriend but are you strong enough to old yeller him when the time comes— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) October 24, 2023
Little girl disturbs relaxing dog and finds out pic.twitter.com/6zdr5cpEZr— Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) October 23, 2023
$600 vet visit for to find out the cat is obese and has anxiety pic.twitter.com/HEkc0RCuTU— Grace (@gracecamille_) October 22, 2023
I just realized that there have been four U.S. presidents since my dog was born, and that’s more than a dog should have to deal with in their lifetime.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 24, 2023
primal instinct pic.twitter.com/cUwSoEYkg5— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) October 26, 2023
rip obviously but does this mean that for the first time ever since i was born i’m now older than all dogs on earth ? https://t.co/H1Emn7NMNe— Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) October 23, 2023
I may not be good at everything or win at most things but when I lower my forehead my cat 100% of the time comes in for a headbutt. succeeding at the most crucial metric— Gina Lloyd (@GinaGoesOutside) October 26, 2023
Beware of dogs 🐶,— Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) October 22, 2023
the dog 😂 pic.twitter.com/oHRYYpxGlr
“When I was your age, we didn’t have no pretty box filled with fancy-dancy, clumping, odor-eliminating, space-age kitty litter. We walked twelve miles, uphill, in the snow, to shit in a rotting old wooden bucket full of rusty razor blades, and we considered ourselves damn lucky.” pic.twitter.com/q5GbVCteAR— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) December 4, 2020
Mistakes were made... pic.twitter.com/50MfqWH8LT— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) October 22, 2023
The scientific explanation for why cats barf on carpet is that cats are assholes. More at 11— 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸'𝘀 Ⱨ₳Ʉ₦₮ɆĐ 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 🍁 (@BrickMahoney) October 26, 2023
pictures of enormous kitties fail to show accompanying pictures of getting enormous kitties into carriers to take to the vet. fun. https://t.co/0iQh8zCp1Q— Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) October 27, 2023
The dog was regretting the decision he made 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/JsLcjmeUV9 pic.twitter.com/gKcRupDS6Z— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 25, 2023
me reading an email from someone i really fucking hate like: pic.twitter.com/jr8bWTjDf6— NurseBrianRN (@rn_murse) October 19, 2023
When life gives you demons make demonade haha it doesn’t matter how many times this has been posted before nothing matters anymore except the light in your puppy’s eye— Salty MacTavish 🏳️🌈 (@SaltyMacTavish) August 13, 2023
ok but omg there’s a halloween dog parade in new york pic.twitter.com/xy7iilLmSE— Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) October 25, 2023
