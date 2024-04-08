Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
decided to quit dating apps and meet someone the old-fashioned way: my Dalmatian falls in love with their Dalmatian— Rachel (@underthenettle) March 31, 2024
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a picture that so fully summed up what it is to be a cat owner. pic.twitter.com/MaYyAL5MeF— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 31, 2024
"black cats are bad luck"— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) April 1, 2024
black cats: pic.twitter.com/eZCAo7Ahx3
I love pets named after random objects. Your lizard is named Xerox? Banger. Your cat is named Apple Strudel? Peak name. Bird called Lord Pianoforte? Epic.— Fay Lane 🐈⬛ (@faera_lane) March 30, 2024
thinking about Hot Salt Beef Sandwich today https://t.co/6JpW5BBSMn— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) March 31, 2024
having a pet rlly shows u how pure love can be, like me n this lil creature love each other to DEATH and nvr held a conversation.— TORCH (@_bbytorch) April 4, 2024
This is Hugo. He likes to use his brother's tail as a pillow. Unfortunately, this is way too exciting for his brother. 13/10 for both pic.twitter.com/xSsnXdiTBp— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) April 1, 2024
I was only supposed to drop off the aluminum at the shelter and then leave...but i went inside.— SusieK (@SusieK18859313) April 4, 2024
Meet my new kitty. What should we name her? pic.twitter.com/omttNzBvLg
He is risen. pic.twitter.com/azL4vdb3YQ— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) March 31, 2024
Meeting the newest member of the family.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Vs9VHySYjD— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 1, 2024
while walking my dog, Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson walked by and said “that’s a great dog,” which is perhaps one of the highest forms of praise I could imagine. so proud of my daughter pic.twitter.com/fuCoaAhTO5— christian lewis (they/them/theirs) (@clewisreviews) March 31, 2024
Finally showing my cat Sex and the City, she's never seen it and she's lived in NYC her whole life can you believe it— AVC (@annevclark) April 1, 2024
Dog's reaction to beach vacation..🐕🏖️😅 🔊⬆️— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 4, 2024
📹 dexterblack_shnootle.hound pic.twitter.com/Pa9i0NconI
i lost track of time working but buck knows exactly what time it is. he just carried his dish over and deposited it next to my computer. pic.twitter.com/JTm0U5mnpg— molly conger (@socialistdogmom) April 3, 2024
It Happened To Me: I Bought A Trader Joe’s Thing And It Turned Out To Be For Dogs— Barry Petchesky (@barry) April 4, 2024
We are all trying to find the guy who did this. pic.twitter.com/TYXj8C89Ja— David Roberts (@drvolts) March 30, 2024
They thought they had taught the dog to stay sat where the line was😂 pic.twitter.com/UuSgvNckFx— Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) April 3, 2024
I keep accidentally texting my friends like I am a dog pic.twitter.com/bCinaLdBRV— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) April 2, 2024
i love baseball pic.twitter.com/SN9PTUOvFm— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 4, 2024
this is exactly what it’s like trying to get the can open when it’s my cats’ dinner time pic.twitter.com/rHJBN0QmlL— latke (@latkedelrey) April 3, 2024
i cant believe that we adopted another cat and were terrified that they wouldnt get along and they ended up being gay cat husbands— heat miser🔥 (@honkinn) March 30, 2024
POV: you are arriving to the telehealth appointment I am already in pic.twitter.com/zxtxaE2BxH— rachel (@rachelmillman) April 4, 2024
Just got aggressively hit on by a guy wearing a MAGA hat. Please send pet pics as a cleanser.— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 4, 2024
According to difference studies, dogs store key sensory features about their toys and some can have really special relationships with them.— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 4, 2024
This Golden Retriever is possibly a proof.
[📹 aguyandagoldenn]pic.twitter.com/efEtXhZhm9