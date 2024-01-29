Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
my dog would freak tf out if she knew she was made of bones— Jenna SaysQuoi (@jennasaysquoi) January 23, 2024
This dog is dressed up as a wind up elephant pic.twitter.com/CnFQZUfluE— Animal memes online (@catshouldnt) January 20, 2024
That’s a person in a dog costume. I’ll accept no argument https://t.co/1DsO8LUN3t— Richard J Torres (@rjkeats_98) January 24, 2024
I love when the cat is licking herself and she has to put one little paw on my arm for moral support/to make me feel included— little special™ (@dollbunyan) January 22, 2024
Just checking the wall.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/8HUnhodr2T— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 25, 2024
Idk anything about Dune but from this poster it looks like it's about a giant chihuahua chasing some tiny people. pic.twitter.com/7hsuKUnoYu— Emily Haswell (@myemtv) January 25, 2024
Y’all this tickled meeeee lmao I love dogs man. pic.twitter.com/eUW052V2Gi— … (@ImJustBrittney) January 24, 2024
January 21, 2024
i hope in the next life i come back as a really stupid orange cat— clare (@sadderlizards) January 22, 2024
The Pope is just back from the vet pic.twitter.com/rAjpTT2qkq— The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) January 21, 2024
“Give me your hand!”— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) January 23, 2024
“But-“
“You’re gonna have to trust me!” pic.twitter.com/CQipFQ2Rc5
i am not a dog and i also don't have a dog but every time i go to petsmart i want to try one of those dog cookies at the cash register??they always look so enticingly colorful and crunchy— autodesk hate account (@duckbldg) January 24, 2024
his name is what https://t.co/AK7WxeNNU7— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) January 25, 2024
Your dog after a long day of having absolutely no stress in its life: pic.twitter.com/dfbaxp6XKA— Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) January 21, 2024
Cats will be like “I will burn the whole goddamn system to the ground” and “feed me daddy PLEASE FEED ME” in the same breath— Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) January 24, 2024
i need to be carried around like this pic.twitter.com/Vwrdbg1iN8— piss alchemist (@moistarmpits) January 20, 2024
She built a snow maze for the dogs. The dogs are happy. pic.twitter.com/y2g8mJB5dB— ☠️Daddy Bones☠️ (@UpBeatSkeletor) January 20, 2024
we're naming the cats after what they want to eat now pic.twitter.com/xv2ZbaSXEB— Nebraska Humane Cats (@NHSCats) January 24, 2024
(My cat, about to barf)— 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸'𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 🍁 (@BrickMahoney) January 23, 2024
MUST...MAKE IT...TO...CARPET
When you're warm and cosy and safe and also full of stolen sausage. pic.twitter.com/DUDwCdsBov— Ellen (@flyingsnow) January 21, 2024
Cat politely asks its owner to play pic.twitter.com/bNKkznJZc8— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) January 25, 2024
You can make fun of this movie all you want, but stopping mid-sentence to say “hi doggie!” is the most relatable moment I’ve seen on film. pic.twitter.com/ZrsDiaygci— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 23, 2024
i think something’s wrong with my dog pic.twitter.com/nCQUqpO5V6— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) January 23, 2024
Siri do you think maybe I was talking to my cat pic.twitter.com/8TOjjuCjHV— Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme) January 25, 2024
Cat thinks he's still a kitten..🐈🐾🥰— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 24, 2024
Watch til the end..☺️ pic.twitter.com/qcQaBjGKbp
